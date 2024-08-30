'You’re not dealing with things alone': Elyria Fire reviving chaplaincy program with local pastor

ELYRIA, Ohio — In a crisis, firefighters are some of the first to come to the rescue. Frequent exposure to trauma can cause significant levels of stress.

"Firefighters see people on their worst days and are confronted with some of the worst injuries and death that you can imagine. Those things stick with you," said Elyria Fire Chief Joe Pronesti, who's been with the department for more than 30 years and the last three years as chief.

"My father was on a job here in Elyria for 28 years, and it's the only job I ever wanted. It's the only city I ever wanted to work in," Pronesti said.

Since becoming chief, Pronesti has hired 22 firefighters- about a third of the force.

He said times have changed since his father's generation was with the department.

"It was tough. You had to just suck up the bad days," Pronesti said. "You didn't talk about any issues or whether they were on the job or family issues."

Pronesti said data now shows the brutal reality that bottling up traumatic encounters and not properly decompressing can sometimes lead to depression, anxiety, PTSD and even suicide.

Pronesti said in the history of the Elyria Fire Department, he knows of two employees who died by suicide.

Preventing tragedies is the goal. It's why he's decided to revive a chaplaincy program that hasn't been active for the past decade. He wants firefighters at every career level to have the resources they need and someone they can call and talk with, whether it be stress from the job or a situation at home.

"It's probably one of the largest changes I've seen in my career to where there is a full-on focus for mental health, and that's a good thing," Pronesti said.

Joshua Hargis, senior pastor at Elyria Church, has been selected to serve as the next chaplain in a volunteer capacity. He's expected to be sworn in in late September.

News 5 Cleveland Joshua Hargis, senior pastor at Elyria Church, said when he came to Northeast Ohio in 2020 he wanted to find ways to build strong relationships in the community.

"Me personally- I'm offering you my friendship and my prayers first off," Hargis told a group of firefighters during a recent meet and greet. "I've given my life to serving the Lord which involves ministry and ministering to people."

He's been entrusted to advocate for services the firefighter's union already offers and give counsel and spiritual support when difficult situations arise.

"We may feel helpless, but we don't have to be hopeless. We have… we have a God who loves us," Hargis said.

Hargis came to Elyria Church in 2020 from Illinois during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said a podcast about ministry spoke to him and inspired a mission to tap into the community.

"Getting involved in the city. Be a blessing to the city and kind of earn your place in it," Hargis said.

A relationship quickly formed with the fire department when church members began a rotation of cooking and delivering meals every Monday to the city's fire stations.

Hargis said society has changed a lot over the decades.

"If I was going through a difficult situation or if I was just really burdened about my current stage of life, I'd have a friend that was able to look me in the eye and say, 'Hey, man, are you doing all right? What's going on with you?'" Hargis said.

He said that with advancements in technology, people need solid friendships more than ever before.

"Because of social media, because of probably COVID, there have become these fraudulent friendships where no one really looks you in the eye. It's through text messaging, it's through social media, (or) it's through Snapchat."

Elyria Firefighter Scottie Slauterbeck said he's looking forward to having a chaplain on board. He's been with the Elyria Fire Department

"What we see it weighs on guys differently," Slauterbeck said. "So yeah, to have that resource readily available it would be huge for a lot of us."

Slauterbeck has been a firefighter for six years. He said he and many of his colleagues realize the importance of talking about their thoughts and emotions.

"I lean to my kid and my wife for decompression. On my ride home I try my best to clear my mind, but know that they're there for me," Slauterbeck said. "And, I also I golf. Golf's a hobby of mine and I go out."

Hargis told the firefighters they'll build the chaplaincy program together and always have each other's back.

"I want to give you an opportunity to know that you're not dealing with things alone, and I'll help you however I can… in whatever aspect it is," Hargis told the firefighters who gathered to speak with him.