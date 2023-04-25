Yours Truly restaurant employees fight off customer threatening to shoot team members

CLEVELAND — It was a typical Monday evening at Yours Truly Playhouse Square when employees said a frequent customer came in disgruntled.

A police report gave a play-by-play of the incident that matched a cell phone video sent to News 5.

Investigators said that just before 8 p.m., 911 calls about a man with a gun trying to break the restaurant windows started coming in.

Yours Truly President Dixie Singer said her team members immediately recognized the person.

"A gentleman came in who had been belligerent in the past, and he was probably quite intoxicated and was also packing a gun, and he was asked to leave after cussing to an employee and being really rude to her," Singer said.

An employee, Alexander Douglas, said it felt like an instinct to run over and block the main door.

"Here, everyone is pretty much family," said Douglas. "We've worked here long enough; if it bothers them, it bothers me as well."

Police said the man's gun fell to the floor after three team members shoved him outside. They acted quickly.

"One was able to kick it to the floor, and the other one picked it up and brought it in, which I thought was so smart," Singer added.

The situation didn't stop there; you could see Douglas holding the door shut as the man continued trying to get inside. Police later arrived and arrested the man as patrons continued to record.

"I had a lot of customers when they were leaving sit there and say thank you," said Douglas. "That so it felt amazing."

Despite the disturbance on Monday, business resumed as usual on Tuesday and Douglas, one of the humble heroes who prevented a possible shooting, was back on the grill.

"I think they acted so appropriately in this situation, and I think they all kept cool heads," said Singer. "I felt so proud to be to say that's our team."

Cleveland Police said the suspect is now facing various charges, including using weapons while intoxicated, aggravated menacing, aggravated trespassing and criminal trespass charges.

