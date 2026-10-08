Zach Packs at hospital bring hope to families facing mental health struggles

WOOSTER, Ohio — More than two decades after losing their son to suicide, a Wayne County family is working to ensure other families facing mental health struggles know they are not alone.

Jeff and Suzanne Souers launched the Zach Souers Giving Hope Fund in memory of their son, Zach, who died by suicide in August 2004 at age 23. Now, through a new partnership with The Village Network and Wooster Community Hospital, the family is expanding that mission by providing specially designed “Zach Packs” to patients and families in need of mental health support.

“We are offering hope to those who seem like they're lost,” Suzanne Souers said. “Our son, Zach, was lost, and we didn't have the things that they have here today.”

The bags contain information about Zach’s story, mental health resources, and items intended to encourage conversation and emotional wellness. Among the contents are a stress ball shaped like a cat in honor of Zach’s beloved pet, Buddy; a birdhouse building kit designed to spark discussion among family members; and a happiness calendar that offers daily suggestions for improving well-being.

“It’s just letting them know they’re not alone,” Jeff Souers said.

The couple remembers Zach as a talented athlete who played football, baseball and basketball.

“He was handsome, athletic, funny,” Suzanne said. “Until he wasn’t.”

The Souers family said Zach faced mental health challenges as both a child and an adult. Although he attended counseling, they noticed he became increasingly withdrawn.

“Back then, you didn’t talk about those things,” Suzanne said. “Now, it’s a lot more open, and I wish he were still around today.”

Several years after Zach’s death, the Souers family partnered with The Village Network to raise money and awareness. Together, they have raised more than $300,000 through the Zach Souers Giving Hope Fund.

“Our goal has always been hope,” Jeff Souers said. “There are so many people out there that lose hope. I can’t emphasize enough, the key word is hope.”

Rich Graziano, president and CEO of The Village Network, said mental health remains a critical part of overall health.

“It’s hard to be healthy if you don’t have your mental health,” Graziano said. “It’s part of your physical health. It’s all combined.”

The newest phase of the effort is the partnership with Wooster Community Hospital, where dozens of Zach Packs will now be available for patients and families who may benefit from the resources.

“Mental health and behavioral health needs are always number one or number two in all of our community health needs assessments,” said Scott Boyes, CEO of Wooster Community Hospital. “We would really not be listening to our community if we did not try to address this.”

The Souers family hopes the bags will reach anyone in need, but they are especially focused on helping young people who may be struggling.

"You can come into this hospital and you can get a Zach Pack and that will bridge the gap between the hospital and going into counseling," Suzanne said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.