Zombies run through Cleveland to raise money for cemetery

Zombies were running and walking through Cleveland Sunday for the first-ever Run for Your Life 5K walk and run to raise money for charity.

The money raised is going to the Munroe Street Cemetery Foundation, which preserves and maintains cemetery grounds, headstones, monuments and burial structures.

"Our mission is to beautify, maintain and preserve the Monroe Street Cemetery, and we are an all-volunteer foundation. Our board is just attracted to the cemetery for various personal reasons, and we just divvy up responsibilities that include landscaping, monument resetting, and events at the cemetery throughout the year," said Lesley Patterson, the vice president of the foundation.

The 13-acre cemetery was established in 1841 and is the final resting place for more than 34,000 people, including veterans, safety forces and many other political and business leaders who built Cleveland.