Baby gibbon at Akron Zoo has been officially named following public contest

AKRON, Ohio — A baby white-cheeked gibbon born at the Akron Zoo on Dec. 9 now officially has a name following a contest open to the public—and after it was narrowed down to two, the little one's name is Lolani.

Lolani, Lao for royal hawk soaring to new heights, was chosen by parents Parker and Milo.

Guests of the zoo helped vote on names for the baby gibbon and the top two vote-getters, Lolani and Keo, were presented to Parker and Milo as part of their enrichment.

The two names were on enrichment items and the item that one of the parents touched first was selected as the name. The parents went straight for the enrichment item labeled Lolani, and the name was chosen.

The Akron Zoo said Lolani is a fitting name for the baby gibbon, which is the first of its species to be born at the zoo and will help in the conservation efforts "to save this critically endangered species to new heights."

Lolani and parents Parker and Milo are inside the gibbon habitat daily for guests to meet, the zoo said.

