Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival through September 26

CLEVELAND — If you haven't gotten a chance to visit Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Asian Lantern Festival this year, or were hoping to see it again, you're in luck. The zoo announced it will extend the festival through Sunday, Sept. 26.

With social distancing in place, the nightly capacity of the event has been reduced for the second straight year, prompting the zoo to extend the festival three additional weeks to create more opportunities for guests to check out the light displays.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is also including a drive-thru date for the Asian Lantern Festival on Sept. 15.

This year's festival features more than 70 new displays with more than 1,000 lanterns lighting up the zoo, as well as live acrobatic performances and culturally-inspired food for guests to dine on.

Members of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo can purchase tickets for the Asian Lantern Festival at a discounted rate of $18 or a four-pack for $54. Non-members can buy tickets in advance for $20 and same day tickets can be purchased for $22. Children 2 year old and younger are free.

