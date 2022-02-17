First gorilla ever born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo receives 'extraordinary' name

CLEVELAND — The first baby gorilla born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in its 139-year history on Oct. 26 officially has a name and it is extraordinary.

After hosting a naming campaign and raising nearly $15,000 for the Fossey Fund in Rwanda, the zoo announced the baby gorilla's name is Kayembe, which means extraordinary.

The naming campaign, partnered with CrossCountry Mortgage, lasted three weeks and let guests of the zoo help decide Kayembe's moniker. More than 600 donations were made as part of the campaign, the zoo said.

“Kayembe has captured the hearts of so many with his extraordinary birth and story,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar. “The naming opportunity with CrossCountry Mortgage was our most popular naming campaign yet and will support critical conservation of this iconic species.”

Guests of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo can visit Keyembe and the gorilla troop at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics daily between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

