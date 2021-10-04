WATCH: Elephants devour giant pumpkin at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND — The elephants at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo enjoyed the perks of the fall season and upcoming Halloween as they devoured a giant pumpkin Monday.

The animal keepers treated the elephants to a 1,200-pound pumpkin.

Elephants enjoy giant pumpkin at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The pumpkin feast took place ahead of the second annual Trick-or-Treat Fest kicking off Friday, Oct. 8 and running through Oct. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The daytime Halloween celebration includes meet-and-greets with costumed characters, trick-or-treat stations and a Monster Mash Dance Party.

Each ticket includes admission to the Zoo so guests can see their favorite animals before or after the Trick-or-Treat Fest experience.

