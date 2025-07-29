Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lorain City Schools closed Wednesday to honor fallen police officer Phillip Wagner

All school buildings and offices will be closed for Lorain City Schools on Wednesday to honor the memory of Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Wagner will be laid to rest Wednesday following a funeral service at Rocket Arena.

"Officer Wagner's service exemplified courage, integrity, and a deep love for Lorain," said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham. "As a school district, we've long valued our partnership with the Lorain Police Department, and in this moment of profound loss, we stand with them and with the entire Lorain community."

The district said closing the buildings and offices "reflects our collective pause as a district and a community."

"Our thoughts remain with Officer Wagner's family, colleagues, and all those affected by this tragedy. We are a city that rallies together in difficult times, and we will continue to do so with care, compassion, and love," the district said.

