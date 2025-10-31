35 years of fear: Conneaut’s 'Haunt on Williams Street' still casts its spell

CONNEAUT, Ohio — Putting the haunt in Conneaut.

The Haunt on Williams Street has been entertaining those looking for a good scare for generations.

I caught up with Randy Skalos, the man behind the maniacal maze of ghosts, goblins, and gravediggers, as he celebrates his 35th year. He reflected on his humble beginnings.

"So, we put out one little figure and some cardboard tombstones. It's kind of embarrassing now. And you know, we put that out and then we rented a fog machine. We had to rent a fog machine because back then you could not buy them at a retail level," said Skalos.

Skalos started setting up his elaborate display at the end of August, and he just put the finishing touches on it last Friday, just in time for Halloween.

He said each piece in his display has a story behind it, and many of them are one-of-a-kind.

His prized possessions include a vampire in a casket, along with a bride and groom, and a magic mirror. Sll of them were created by Eric Prynz, a special effects artist from the East Coast.

"You know, that's my bragging point of this whole display is I've got so many things that are one of the one-of-a-kind. They're custom-made animations you will not see anywhere else," said Skalos. "To have a piece of Eric Prynz animation is like a crown jewel."

Due to the uniqueness of his display, visitors come from all over to see it.

Skalos said so many people come up to him and say it wouldn’t be Halloween if they didn’t make time to stop at the Haunt on Williams Street.

You can find the spooktacular setup at 585 Williams Street in Conneaut.