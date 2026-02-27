Couple gets married on Lake Erie ice

A couple living on Put-in-Bay recently celebrated their big day in an unconventional way.

Last weekend, they tied the knot on top of the ice on Lake Erie.

Megan and Jordan Beck met back in 2020 and bonded over their love of ice fishing.

They started planning the wedding back in October.

The wedding took place about a hundred yards from the dock, and the couple says they were lucky to have enough ice to bring their idea to life.

"I got a wedding dress, wore a veil, all that stuff, and Jordan was nice enough to set up a pop-up shanty out there for my bridal suite," Megan Beck said.

The couple hopes to buy a house on the island and start a family together.