Akron police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen leaving her home Friday night.

I'Labeth Olesky left her home in the 2500 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9 p.m. and was seen on video leaving the apartment building and getting into a royal blue four-door sedan with a missing right front hubcap.

The girl did not have permission to leave her residence and is believed to have possibly traveled to Alliance, police said.

Police described the girl as standing around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weight 130-50 pounds with dark brown or black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white/black yoga pants and a dark gray hoodie with a gray/white top and light blue Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding the girl's whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or the Missing Persons Unit at 330-375-2530.

