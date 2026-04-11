Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old Wadsworth child

An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old child in Wadsworth has been canceled.
According to the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System, the child and the suspect were found in North Ridgeville.
The Amber Alert was issued earlier after the child was taken by a woman driving a black Nissan. The woman has been detained.
Police have not released any further information regarding what happened or if the woman is facing any charges.
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