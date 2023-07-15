Amber Alert issued for missing infant from Franklin County

The Worthington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing infant who was abducted on Friday.

Kasen Allen is 21 inches tall and weighs 10 pounds; Allen is Black with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red onesie, according to police.

The suspect is believed to be 38-year-old Keith Dewayne Allen, who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 210 pounds. He is Black with black hair and black eyes and was wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern and Corona flip-flops, police said.

Kasen was taken from his home in Columbus, and the suspect left in a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, police said. The car was heading northbound on U.S. 23 from East Campus View Avenue.

The vehicle's license plate number is KAS4505. The vehicle has tinted windows, a roof rack, a dent in the rear passenger door and missing passenger and rear windshield wipers, police said.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the following counties:



Delaware County

Fairfield County

Licking County

Madison County

Pickaway County

Union County

Fayette County

Franklin County

Hocking County

Muskingum County

Perry County

Anyone that sees Kasen, Keith or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH.

