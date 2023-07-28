Brook Park Police looking for missing Vietnam veteran last seen Wednesday

The family of Timothy Guzzo is desperately looking for the Vietnam veteran who left his Brook Park residence on July 26 and hasn’t been seen since.

Brook Park Police is investigating and said Guzzo is considered to be missing and endangered.

His daughter, Natalie Guzzo, said he was recently worried about a letter to report to jury duty next month. She said a neighbor’s security system captured her father leaving Wednesday around 2 p.m. in his dark blue/green 2000 Buick LeSabre with the license plate EOZ1946. She said he has a United States Marines Corps tattoo on one of his upper arms.

Natalie said that she believes her father left home in a confused state en route to the Cuyhaoga County Justice Center in Downtown Cleveland. Natalie said she’s been in contact with the Justice Center, and they told her he did not show up.

She said her father has severe COPD and is without vital medication needed following his service in Vietnam.

Anyone with information can contact the Brook Park Police Department at 216-433-1239.

