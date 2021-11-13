Cleveland Heights police searching for man missing since Nov. 7

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Heights Police Department is looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday.

John Millhorn may be driving a black Hyundai Elantra with the license plate GJG5686.

"He has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7, 2021 and his family says this is very unusual. They are very concerned for his welfare," police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Heights police at 216-321-1234 or your local department.

