Cleveland police find missing 14-year-old girl

UPDATE: The Cleveland Division of Police said a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Cleveland has been found safe.

Police describe her as 4 feet 11 inches with black hair and brown eyes. The clothing she wore is unknown.

According to police, she was last seen around West 140th Street and Lorain Avenue.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Cleveland police at 216-623-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.