Cleveland Police looking for two endangered children

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking the public’s help locating two children allegedly taken by their mother on Saturday, according to the police department.

Authorities said 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez were supposed to be surrendered to child and family services Saturday, and their mother, Christian Elain Salinas, 34, failed to do so.

According to authorities, the children went missing from the 1400 block of W. 98th Street.

The children are believed to be in danger as Salinas has made multiple threats to harm them, authorities said.

According to police, the father, Andrew Lopez, 33, is a possible accomplice.

The suspected vehicle is a red Toyota Camry with the passenger-side rear-view mirror missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Salinas, Lopez or the children is asked to call 911.

