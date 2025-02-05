Cleveland police searching for missing 3-year-old girl last seen on Harvard Avenue

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 3-year-old girl.

Zyna Hamdan was reported missing after her mother failed to appear in court to turn over custody to the Cuyahoga County Child Services after an emergency custody order for Zyna was issued, police said.

She was last seen with her mother in the 7000 block of Harvard Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.