Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered Robert Wallace

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help finding Robert Wallace, a man they believe to be missing and endangered.

Wallace was last seen wearing a Cleveland “Indians” jacket, a black “Cavaliers” T-shirt with a red turtleneck underneath, and a “Bills Mafia” hat at 2:50 A.M. this morning at a business in the 1100 block of Center Street. He is believed to have been intoxicated.

The reporting person called Cleveland Police at 11 A.M. Third District officers have been looking for him since. He has not yet been found.

Anyone with information regarding Robert Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Third District at (216) 623-5300 or the non-emergency line at (216) 621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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