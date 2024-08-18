Cleveland Police searching for woman who was allegedly kidnapped Sunday

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has allegedly been kidnapped.

On Sunday, police responded to a shots-fired call in the 3400 block of West 92nd Street, where the preliminary investigation suggests a man fired multiple shots in the air before approaching the alleged victim, Jessica Taylor, police said.

Jessica was sitting in her vehicle at the time when the man appeared to strike her with his hands and forced his way into the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle then fled the scene eastbound on May Avenue, police said.

Jessica is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 130 pounds, police said. The man is described as tall with a bald head and wearing black clothes.

The vehicle is a white 2012 Cadillac SUV model SRX with an Ohio License plate number of KCW1797.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

