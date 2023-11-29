Family still searching for answers a month after Maple Hts. woman goes missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Michelle Arnold’s family has been searching for their loved one for more than a month. On Wednesday, they held a press conference, begging anyone with information to come forward.



Arnold is known to be a kind-hearted soul who would do anything for anyone. Her family said it’s out of the ordinary for them to go more than a month without seeing her, especially on Thanksgiving.

“I wanted to cancel everything, it’s just not good, I’ve never had a holiday without my baby,” said Arnold's dad, Robert Winston. Winston and Arnold's mother Lois Jester struggle with the fact that their daughter is still nowhere to be found.

Arnold went missing on Oct. 26; police said the 23-year-old lives in Maple Heights, but she was last seen at the Banbury Apartment Complex in Warrenville Heights. She was wearing black Balenciaga sneakers with gray sweatpants, a white shirt and a black cross body.

A family friend, Janez Vines, said she dropped Arnold off that Thursday at her girlfriend’s house to get her things, and that was the last time she saw her. Janez then texted Arnold the next afternoon, but no one else has heard from her since those messages.

“That’s just not who she is, she would never go this long without speaking to anybody,” said Michelle White, Arnold's sister.

What adds to the family’s worry is the fact that Arnold has type 1 diabetes, which requires insulin every day.

“There’s no way she would go this amount of time without her medication or being in contact with a pharmacy for a physician,” said Jester.

Over the last 30 days, the family has canvased the areas where she was last seen, watched surveillance videos and reached out to everyone they can for answers.

“It’s the not knowing that's driving us crazy — literally mad — and her health,” said Ebony Arnold, Michelle’s sister.

Day after day, they anxiously wait and look for more information, but still nothing.

“My gut tells me hopefully she’s somewhere safe and she comes out okay, but it's been over 30 days now and that’s not good,” said Winston.

But, no matter how much time passes, they're not giving up hope that their "Chell" will come home soon.

“I’m to the point I’m giving it to God, and I hope he’s watching over her, but like everyone said, I don’t wish this upon nobody,” said Jester.

News 5 reached out to Warrenville Heights for an update on the investigation, and we have yet to hear back from them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Warrenville Heights Police.