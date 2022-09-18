Galion Police Department asks for help in statewide search for endangered missing adult

GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for help across the state of Ohio in searching for an endangered missing adult who was last seen on Saturday afternoon.

William Switzer, age 87, was last seen driving away from his residence in a gray 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. He has not returned home since.

Swizter is 6 feet tall, 200 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.

The Ohio plate number is AL15TB.

If you see the adult, police ask you call 911 or call 1-888-637-1113.

