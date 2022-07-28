LORAIN, Ohio — July 17 is the last day Austin Lauer’s family members laid their eyes on him.

Austin’s mother Sandra Lauer and sister Victoria Lauer said the 12-year-old from Lorain was last seen in Lorain near 17th and Washington Avenue at a friend’s house when he vanished last Sunday.

“He’s out there and he’s off of his medicine,” said Sandra Lauer. “This is the longest he's been gone this is the longest he's been off his medicine."

She said Austin is diagnosed with several mental disabilities, including autism, oppositional defiance disorder and ADHD.

Lorain Police issued an endangered missing child advisory Wednesday, 10 days after Austin disappeared.

RELATED: Endangered Missing Child Alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy from Lorain

“They knew from the beginning and there’s no reason it should’ve taken that long, it’s no reason why it took so long for them to look into it,” Lauer said.

News 5 reached out to Lorain police for comment but have yet to hear back.

Lauer said her son also disappeared overnight early last year. Police found him at a former neighbor's home in Sandusky. She said Sandusky investigators checked that same home again and did not find him.

Sandusky police did confirm to us that they are helping Lorain Police search for him and will continue to help as needed.

This 10-day disappearance is far more agonizing for this mother; she's praying Austin returns home soon and safe.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.