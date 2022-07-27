Endangered Missing Child Alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy from Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old boy who went missing on July 17.

Austin Lauer was last seen on Shaffer Drive in Lorain at 6:30 p.m. on July 17.

He was wearing a red and blue or black striped shirt and khakis.

Austin is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Police said he has autism and does not have medication with him. They believe he might be in danger.

If anyone has any information on his location, call police at 440-204-2100.

