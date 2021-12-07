Lorain police looking for 2 missing children

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. They were last seen in the area of Westview Court.

The boy's name is Angel Antonio Ruiz. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description wasn't provided.

The girl's name is Nevaeh Jordan. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair, usually worn in a ponytail or bun, and brown eyes. She may be wearing a black hoodie with Smurfs on the sleeve and camo sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the children's whereabouts is asked to call Lorain police at 440-204-2100.

Authorities said it is a crime to harbor a child.

"Keeping or harboring a child under the age of 18 is a criminal offense under Section 2919.23 of the Ohio Revised Code. Charges under this section range from third degree misdemeanor to fifth degree felony depending on the circumstances," Lorain police said.

