Missing Adult Alert issued for 76-year-old man from Hudson

HUDSON, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man who left his home in Hudson Sunday afternoon and failed to return.

Howard Hilton drove away from his home on Redwood Boulevard around 12:40 p.m. and has not returned.

Hilton is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Authorities said Hilton has memory loss and they are concerned for his safety.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2013 Ford F-150 with Texas license plate number GF82TW.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or who sees him is asked to call 911.

