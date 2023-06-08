Statewide Amber Alert issued for a 10-year-old girl allegedly taken by her mother

Grove City Police Department is asking the public's help locating a 10-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday with her mother in the 2900 block of Addison Drive in Grove City, Franklin County. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued, as police believe the child to be in danger.

Miangel Thomas is 4 foot tall and weighs 60 pounds; she last seen wearing a blue and green leopard print one piece and tan Crocs.

Thomas is believed to be taken by her mother, 30-year-old Rajon Drake. Drake is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2013 Blue Dodge Avenger that has heavy front end damage. It's license plate is JTC1000.

Ohio Amber Alert

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grove City Police Department at 614-277-1710, your local police department or 911.

