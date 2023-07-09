Strongsville Police looking for missing 76-year-old woman

The Strongsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 76-year-old woman.

Karen Turner is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 152 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes, according to officials.

Turner was on a traffic camera in North Ridgeville around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. She is driving a white 2013 Nissan Murano, the license plate number is EDT5494, officials said.

Turner lefter her home near Odner Drive around 8 a.m. Saturday, and she is believed to be endangered.

