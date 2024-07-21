Ohio state, local officials share thoughts on President Joe Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race

Sunday afternoon, President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid for the 2024 presidential race, and local and state politicians have been posting their reactions to social media.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown posted the following statement to X.

"I thank President Biden for his years of committed service to the country we love — as Senator, as Vice President, and as President."

On Friday, Brown urged Biden to drop from the race, saying Ohioans have reached out to him with their concerns for the state. Brown was the fourth democratic senator to ask Biden to end his campaign.

Republican Vice President nominee JD Vance posted on X, criticizing Biden's presidency.

"Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way. Over the last four years she co-signed Biden's open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries. She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden's mental capacity--saddling the nation with a president who can't do the job."

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb also released a statement praising Biden on his work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also posted to X, saying he has known Biden since 1995 and wished him the best.

"I have known President Biden since 1995, when I entered the U.S. Senate and served with him on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Fran and I wish President Biden and the First Lady all the best as he serves out the remainder of his term and in the years ahead."

Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno released a statement regarding Vice President Kamala Harris, who is a potential nominee.

"Make no mistake - Sherrod Brown and San Francisco liberal Kamala Harris were the chief conspirators and enablers of the Biden mental decline cover up for years for one reason: because Brown and Harris could finally pass the extreme liberal agenda they've always wanted," said Moreno. "Kamala Harris is even more extreme than Joe Biden. Together with Sherrod Brown, they will stop at nothing to finish their radical agenda. The Democrats will scramble to change faces, but the American people know all too well the results of their policies. That's why we will defeat Sherrod Brown and Kamala Harris in November."

State Representative and House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) praised Biden for his work with the pandemic and job creation in a post on X.

Senator Nicki Antonio also took to X to thank Biden for his presidency.

"@JoeBiden thank you Mr. President for your unwavering dedication and service to the people of the US-even as you step away as a candidate your sacrifice is in service to our democracy of, by and for the people-we are forever grateful."