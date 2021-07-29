1 arrested in shooting that wounded TikTok star, killed teen in California

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old social media influencer as they watched "The Forever Purge" at a Southern California movie theater.

Rylee Goodrich was fatally shot, and Anthony Barajas remained on life support Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, theater workers found the teens while cleaning up after the 9:35 p.m. showing at The Crossings mall in Corona.

Authorities say there's no known motive for the violence Monday at the showing of the horror movie and the shooting appears to be "an unprovoked attack."

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez, was booked into jail Tuesday night on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and robbery and held on $2 million bail.

Corona police Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said Jimenez acted alone. There was no indication that Jimenez knew either of the victims or that Barajas’ social media presence as a TikTok influencer played a role in the crime, the AP reported.

According to the AP, a gun matching the caliber of the weapon used in the shooting was found at Jimenez's home.

Authorities were led to Jimenez by eyewitness accounts and an anonymous tip, the AP reported.

Barajas has nearly a million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.