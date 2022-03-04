1 dead, 6 injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas, Nevada are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex that is a couple of blocks east of the famous Las Vegas Strip.

A spokesperson with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said the incident stemmed from a dispute among neighbors that occurred late Thursday night.

In addition to the person who died, two people were critically injured, police said.

Police are going through surveillance videos to gather more information about what happened.

No suspect information has been released.

