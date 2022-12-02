15-year-old reportedly killed while 'subway surfing' in New York

A 15-year-old died on Thursday after reportedly "subway surfing" in Brooklyn, New York.

According to CBS news, police stated that the teenager was on top of a train when he fell and hit an electrified rail.

Authorities said the boy died instantly. No one else was injured.

NBC New York reports that officials have been warning about the dangerous activity, which they blame on social media challenges.

"Riding on top of subway cars is reckless, dumb and dangerous, frequently leading to tragedy for the person, family and friends," the NYC Transit president said in a statement. "We implore parents to speak with their children about what can seem like a game, but obviously is not."

In August, a 15-year-old lost his arm while "subway surfing" in Queens, authorities said.