16-year-old girl fatally shot in Atlanta featured on Lifetime reality show

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old girl fatally shot outside an Atlanta grocery store on Monday was a dancer featured on a Lifetime reality show.

According to Atlanta-Journal Constitution, authorities identified Dyshea Hall as the victim who was shot and killed.

In a Facebook post, coach Dianna Williams said Hall was a member of her dance team, Ms. D’s Dancing Dolls, who had appeared on the reality show "Bring It."

“This child had an effect on all of us and left something with us all that we will never forget,” Williams wrote. “These girls are not just our dancers. They are family, they are our kids, they are our students, they are a part of us forever.”

Police said the shooting occurred when two groups allegedly got into an argument, and shots were fired into a vehicle, ABC affiliate WSB reported.

According to Fox affiliate WAGA, Atlanta police have released images of the persons of interest and the white sedan they reportedly left the scene.

The newspaper reported that the shooting outside Kroger might be connected to a shooting that occurred late Sunday night in front of Grady Memorial Hospital’s emergency department.

A 32-year-old man died in that shooting, the newspaper reported.

Police are still investigating.