2 million dehumidifiers recalled

TWO MILLION DEHUMIDIFIERS ARE BEING RECALLED DUE TO FIRE AND BURN HAZARDS. — Two million dehumidifiers are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission, the dehumidifiers, which were manufactured by New Widetech, have caused about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The dehumidifiers were sold under various brand names at Lowe’s, Costco, Walmart and other retailers from February 2009 through August 2017.

Owners are asked to stop using the products and contact to contact New Widetech for a refund.