Three dead, 3 injured in Wisconsin bar shooting

SOMERS, Wisc. (WTMJ) -- Three people are dead and at least three others were injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in southern Wisconsin. Later Sunday afternoon, a suspect was taken into custody.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said 'multiple people are dead' after the shooting at the Somers House bar just after midnight early Sunday morning.

He also said it appears the victims were specifically targeted and that the shooting happened after some sort of confrontation at the bar.

Calls into dispatch first came in at about 12:42 a.m. according to Sheriff Beth.

Emergency push notifications were sent to residents cell phones who were near the bar.

This story originally reported by Julia Fello on TMJ4.com.