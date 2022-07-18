Watch Now
4 dead after 2 small planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

John Locher/AP
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las Vegas Airport, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Authorities say several people are dead after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 13:42:14-04

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada say four people died after two small planes collided at the North Las Vegas Airport on Sunday.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said on its Twitter account that at around noon., fire crews responded to the airport for a reported mid-air collision.

According to its preliminary accident and incident data, the Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna 172 and a Piper PA-46 collided mid-air during landing.

Each aircraft had two people on board.

The Associated Press reported that preliminary information indicated that the Piper attempted to land when it collided with the Cessna.

The news outlet reported that the Piper then crashed into a field, and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.

The AP reported both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

