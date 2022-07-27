Watch Now
66-year-old believed to be oldest person cured of HIV

Cynthia Goldsmith/AP
This undated photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a scanning electron micrograph of multiple round bumps of the HIV-1 virus on a cell surface.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 14:01:21-04

An American man is the oldest person to be considered cured of HIV.

According to NBC News, his case was presented at the International AIDS Conference in Montreal on Wednesday.

The network reports that a 66-year-old man appears to have been cured through a stem cell transplant to treat a form of blood cancer.

The BBC says the man had been living with the disease since the 80s. He received the stem cell transplant in California after learning he had cancer about three years ago.

He's reportedly been in remission for 17 months.

“When I was diagnosed with HIV in 1988, like many others, I thought it was a death sentence,” the man, who wishes not to be identified, said. “I never thought I would live to see the day that I no longer have HIV."

The man is one of only a handful of people in the world believed to have been cured of HIV.

In addition to no longer having the virus, the man's cancer is also in remission.

