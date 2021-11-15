Watch
9-year-old Ezra Blount dies from injuries after being trampled at Astroworld Festival, says family attorney

AP
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Ezra was injured at the concert during a crowd surge. (Courtesy of Taylor Blount via AP)
Posted at 10:20 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 23:14:04-05

A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said.

Blount, who was in a medically induced coma for days following Travis Scott’s Nov. 5 concert in Houston, is now the tenth victim to die following the tragedy.

A lawsuit filed by his family says the child incurred severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death.”

The 9-year-old boy attended the concert with his father.

Attendees described scenes of panic in the crowd as fans pressed forward when rapper Travis Scott took to the stage.

Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital on-site and at least 13 were hospitalized. Eight of the 10 people deceased were pronounced dead the night of the concert.

