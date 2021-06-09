Officials: Suspected shooting outside Air Force base in San Antonio leads to lockdown

Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio is on lockdown for an "active shooter warning."

Joint Base San Antonio officials said on Facebook that there are no suspected injuries at this time.

Officials said the shooting reportedly happened outside Valley Hi gate, and they along with the San Antonio police were working to clear the area and search for the suspected shooters.

According to KSAT, two people not located on the base opened fire near the gate.

Trainees were in the area of the shooting, but no injuries were reported, KSAT reported.

Joint Base San Antonio had issued an alert on Twitter informing all personnel of Lackland Air Force Base to go into lockdown.