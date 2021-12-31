American Girl names first Chinese-American doll 'Girl of the Year'

American Girl has named for the first time a Chinese-American doll as its "Girl of the Year."

On Thursday, the doll company unveiled Corinne Tan, a Chinese-American skier.

"While filled with outdoor adventure and fun, Corinne’s message is, ultimately, about the power of love—between families, friends, and communities—and the strength and courage that comes from it," said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl in a statement. "We created Corinne to be a positive role model our fans can look up to and learn from as we all work toward a world where everyone is treated fairly and with respect.”

The doll sells for $110 and comes with a book.

Corinne was created with the help of children's author Wendy Wan-Long Shang, who wrote two books on the character.