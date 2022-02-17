Anthropologie recalls Anecdote candles due to fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said some candles sold at Anthropologie are recalled due to fire and laceration hazards.

More than 19,000 Anecdote autumn glass double-wick candles are recalled after the company received reports about them flaming up and then breaking apart.

No injuries have been reported, but the company has received nine reports of them causing minor property damage.

If you own the scents, fireside chats, weekend getaway, sweater weather, and fall feels, the company said you could bring them back to the store or visit www.anthropologie.com/recall.

The candles were sold nationwide and online from July 2021 through the end of the year for about $32.