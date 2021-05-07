Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Appeals court: Ex-US Rep Brown should get new trial

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Wallheiser/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2015 file photo, Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla. talks with the press in Tallahassee, Fla. A federal appeals court has ordered a new trial for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, a once-powerful Florida Democrat. She served just over two years of a five-year sentence for fraud and other crimes related to a purported charity for poor students that prosecutors said she used as a personal slush fund. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)
Corrine Brown
Posted at 10:31 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 22:31:05-04

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a new trial for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, a once-powerful Florida Democrat.

She served just over two years of a five-year sentence for fraud and other crimes related to a purported charity for poor students that prosecutors said she used as a personal slush fund.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday the judge in Brown's case violated her Sixth Amendment right to a unanimous jury verdict.

According to the Associated Press, the original judge on the case "abused his discretion by removing a juror who expressed after deliberations had begun that the Holy Spirit told him that Brown was not guilty on all charges."

The court of appeals voted 7-4 to vacate Brown's 2017 convictions and sentence.

Brown represented a Florida district that included Jacksonville during her nearly 25-year career.

Prosecutors said Brown siphoned money from the One Door for Education Foundation for personal use.

According to The AP, the foundation brought in $800,000 between 2012 and 2016.

But they only gave out one scholarship, for $1,200, to an unidentified person in Florida.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.