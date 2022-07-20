Arizona doorbell cam catches moment UPS driver collapses

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — With temperatures soaring, it can be scary working in the heat.

This happened recently in Scottsdale, Arizona, when homeowner Brian Enriquez's ring video captured a delivery man collapsing at his door.

In the video, the UPS driver sets down the package before he slumps to the ground.

He eventually got back up and left.

Enriquez says he couldn't reach the door in time, and the delivery man was gone when he saw the video.

At the time of the incident, it was 108 degrees.

Enriquez says he was concerned after watching it.

He said he called the police department's non-emergency line and tried to contact UPS in case the man needed assistance.

The company said the driver was OK.

They added that the driver contacted his supervisor for assistance after leaving Enriquez's property.

The company says that while frequent stops make air conditioning ineffective in their trucks, their drivers are trained in how to deal with high temperatures.