Atlanta SWAT officer saves infant with CPR

Posted at 12:34 PM, May 20, 2022
An Atlanta police officer went beyond the call of duty to save a 4-month-old baby.

Officer Robert Oden is part of the SWAT team, so he is trained for hostile calls.

On May 13, the 18-year veteran got a knock on his door to help save the child’s life.

“Yeah. He was pretty pale in the face," Officer Oden said. His lips were kinda a light blue, so I could tell he wasn’t getting any air, no blood flow, so I immediately just started compressions. As I continued, I think after the second breath I gave him, his legs kinda curled up. So I felt OK. We’re getting somewhere.”

While wearing 20 pounds of SWAT gear, Oden gave the infant CPR.

Within seconds, the little boy started to show signs of life.

“It worked. It wasn’t perfect, but it worked," Oden said.

The child is expected to fully recover.

