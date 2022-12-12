Baby formula recalled due to potential bacteria contamination

ByHeart has voluntarily recalled five batches of its infant formula due to the potential cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Cronobacter bacteria can cause sepsis or meningitis. It may also cause bowel damage, the FDA warns.

The recall was made out of an abundance of caution as there have been no reports of illness linked to the baby formula.

The recalled products were sold in 24 oz. containers with a label that says Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, Milk Based Powder with Iron. The formula is for infants 0-12 months.

Consumers should check under the can for recalled batch numbers 22273 C1, 22276 C1, 22277 C1, 22278 C1, and 22280 C1 that are printed with use by 01 JAN 24 or 01JUL 24 date.

"If a baby has already consumed all of the formula, there is no reason for concern, and no additional action is needed," a statement on the FDA's website states. It adds that parents should contact their child's pediatrician with any concerns.