BEIJING SNAPSHOT: As Olympics ebb, smartphone synchronicity

Andy Wong/AP
A man uses his phone to film a screen outside a mall showing a live broadcast of the fireworks explode over the iconic Bird's Nest Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony
Posted at 12:04 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 12:04:35-05

BEIJING — As part of the closing ceremony for the most locked-down and sequestered Olympics in human history, a carefully curated crowd watched as the famed Bird’s Nest stadium as a warm and humanistic show unfolded.

The show was directed by famed Chinese director Zhang Yimou.

It burst with color and music and energy and even joy but felt disconnected from a COVID-compartmentalized Winter Games.

As the flame was about to be extinguished, the crowd took out their phones and waved them as they swayed to music.

