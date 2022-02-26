Best US beaches of 2022 named by Tripadvisor study, and you might be surprised

Tripadvisor has released their choices for the best beaches in the United States based on reviews given by travelers.

The Top 25 best beaches in the U.S. are:

1. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area: Puako, Hawaii

2. Siesta Beach: Siesta Key, Florida

3. Poipu Beach Park: Poipu, Hawaii

4. Moonstone Beach: Cambria, California

5. Kailua Beach Park: Kailua, Hawaii

6. Driftwood Beach: Jekyll Island, Georgia

7. Ruby Beach: Olympic National Park, Washington

8. Cannon Beach: Cannon Beach, Oregon

9. La Jolla Cove: La Jolla, California

10. Ho'okipa Beach Park: Paia, Hawaii

The other beaches were, Pensacola Beach in Florida, Henderson Beach State Park in Destin Florida; Ocean City Beach in Ocean City, Maryland; St. Augustine Beach in Florida, Coronado Beach in California, Coligny Beach in Hilton Head, South Carolina; Ka'anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii; Fort Lauderdale Beach in Florida, Treasure Island Beach in Florida, Port Aransas Beach in Texas, Panama City Beach in Florida, St. Pete Beach in Florida, Ogunquit Beach in Maine, Clearwater Beach in Florida and Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.

To come up with their picks, Tripadvisor awards what they call their Travelers' Choice Best of the Best highest honor by going over reviews and opinions collected from travelers and review from travelers who've dined out. The company looks over reviews from around the world over a 12-month period. There are two levels, Tripadvisor says: Best of the Best and Traveler's Choice.

The quality and quantity of reviews and ratings is taken into account during the research. The company looks at businesses and destinations that consistently receive top reviews. To be eligible, Tripadvisor says, "a property, business, destination or point of interest must have been listed on Tripadvisor for at least 12 months, must receive a threshold number of reviews within the evaluation period of that award, and must maintain or exceed a minimum bubble rating on Tripadvisor."