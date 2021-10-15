Watch
Biden signs debt limit hike, but December standoff looms

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden delivers an update on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 8:38 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 20:38:14-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a bill that raises the nation’s debt limit until early December, delaying the prospect of an unprecedented federal default that would cause economic disaster.

The House passed the $480 billion increase in the country’s borrowing ceiling on Tuesday after the Senate approved it on a party-line vote last week.

Senate Republicans had derailed initial Democratic efforts to raise the debt limit, but a handful of Republicans eventually joined Democrats and allowed the bill to come to the floor for a vote.

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has said Republicans will offer no support for another increase in December.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
