Biden sued over reversal of Trump-era abortion referral ban

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave after attending a service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 8:10 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 20:10:47-04

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s top lawyer has filed suit against the Biden administration seeking to restore a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics that was reversed earlier this month.

The action by Republican Attorney Dave Yost was joined by 11 other states.

It says new federal regulations at the Department of Health and Human Services that return the Title X federal family planning program to the way it ran under the Obama administration prevents states from determining violations of a federal prohibition on clinics using taxpayer money for abortions.

Former President Donald Trump set the ban in 2019.

